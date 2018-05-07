Home > Sports > Football >

Jones 'devastated' for father figure Ferguson


Football Jones 'devastated' for father figure Ferguson

Manchester United defender Phil Jones said he was "devastated" to learn his old manager Alex Ferguson had suffered a brain haemorrhage, but backed the man he described as a father figure to battle back to full health.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Phil Jones was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United in 2011. play

Phil Jones was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United in 2011.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United defender Phil Jones said he was "devastated" to learn his old manager Alex Ferguson had suffered a brain haemorrhage, but backed the man he described as a father figure to battle back to full health.

Ferguson, 76, remains in intensive care following emergency surgery on the haemorrhage on Saturday, but United said the procedure had gone "very well".

Jones was signed by Ferguson from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and was part of the squad that won the Scot's 13th Premier League title in his final season before retiring in 2013.

"(I am) just devastated, absolutely devastated," Jones said.

"He is such a legend in my eyes. He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He's taken me under his wing like a father and it was shocking."

United thanked well-wishers from around the football world on Sunday as the esteem with which Ferguson is held as one of the greatest managers in history was evidenced in the calibre of players and coaches wishing him a speedy recovery.

Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were among those to express their admiration for Ferguson, who won 38 trophies in all in just over 26 years in charge of United.

"It's sad, but I know his character," added Jones. "I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well."

"He has got all his family and friends around him, the support from all the players and staff at Man United and football around the world.

"When something like that does happen it's nice that the football world comes together and shows support and we are all rooting for him. I'm sure he will be fine."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation English Premier League Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation
Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto
Football: Five CAF Champions League talking points Football Five CAF Champions League talking points
Football: Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on Football Spanish veteran Casillas wants to carry on
Football: Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee Champions League final Football Serbia's Milorad Mazic to referee Champions League final

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Sports News: Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy Sports News Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy
Pulse Sports: Nana Kwaku Bonsam warns George Afiriyie Pulse Sports Nana Kwaku Bonsam warns George Afiriyie



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
6 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
7 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble...bullet
9 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
10 Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Lionel Messi bagged his league-leading 33rd goal of the campaign as Barca stayed on course for a historic unbeaten season
Football Barca hold on for draw against Real - five things we learned
Mohamed Salah was kept in check by Chelsea while also being booked for a dive
Football Goal machine Salah splutters after amazing scoring run
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Ferguson
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology where teams would have a set number of VAR appeals for certain decisions
Football Aussie coach calls for VAR appeals after A-League blunder