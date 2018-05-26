Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president

news

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan was elected unopposed for a second five-year term on Saturday after former referee Ace Ngcobo withdrew from the vote.

Jordaan, who has been fighting sexual assault allegations dating back 25 years, dismissed accusations that the SAFA election was illegal after a court battle to postpone it.

"This is a transparent process in front of you," Jordaan told local reporters.

"On Friday there was an attempt to stop this election. It was dismissed by the court."

He received 234 of 246 votes at the meeting in Johannesburg, SAFA said.

Jordaan, 66, was responsible for organising the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also sits on the Confederation of African Football's executive committee.

He has denied allegations by singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her in 1993.