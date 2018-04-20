Jordan Ayew nominated for Player of the Season Award

news

Jordan Ayew’s hard work has been given a big recognition with a nomination for the Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season Award.

Ayew who has been enjoying a sensational form in the 2017-18 will face off competition from Ki Sung-Yueng, centre back Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - to clinch the accolade.

The Black Stars striker has six (6) goals to his credit in thirteen (13) Premier league games and has scored eleven (11) in all competitions.

The award, sponsored by the Evening Post and Wales Online, will be handed out at Swansea City AFC’s Official Player of the Season Awards Dinner 2018 — in conjunction with the Executive Fund Raising Committee and Supporters’ Trust on Wednesday, May 2.