Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Arsenal 3-1


Jordan Ayew scores as Swansea beat Arsenal 3-1

Jordan Ayew was on the score sheet as Swansea defeated Arsenal on Tuesday.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew scored and set up another as Swansea City came from behind to defeat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old netted Swansea’s second as the club recorded a second successive win in the Premier League to move out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal took an early lead through Nacho Monreal in the 33rd minute, but were quickly pegged back after Sam Clucas leveled a minute later.

The Gunners continued to press, but were ultimately undone by a combination of wasteful finishing and some resolute defending from Swansea.

And they were made to rue their chances in the second half when Jordan took advantage of a miscue from Petr Cech to give Swansea the lead.

The Ghanaian was again involved as Swansea put the game beyond Arsenal’s reach with a third goal in the dying embers of the game.

The win lifts the Swans to 17th on the league log and out of the relegation zone.

