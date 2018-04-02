Home > Sports > Football >

José Mourinho adds his son to Man United's technical staff


Like Father, Like Son José Mourinho adds his son to Man United's technical staff

The Manchester United manager's son, José Mário, 18, accompanied his father on the bench during last weekend's game although whether the role is permanent remains unclear.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Manchester United manager's son, José Mário, 18, accompanied his father on the bench during last weekend's game although whether the role is permanent remains unclear.

Manchester United beat Swansea City 2-0 at the weekend to maintain their grip on second place in the Premier League but one of the more interesting aspects of the game took place on José Mourinho’s bench.

 

However, in a message Carrick posted on social media some sharp-eyed observers noted another less familiar figure among Mourinho’s assistants – his 18-year-old son, José Mário (behind Carrick in the image).

It remains unclear whether Mourinho has handed his son, who is known as “Zuca”, as a permanent member of his staff or if it was a high-level version of bring your kids to work day.

A few months ago Mourinho Jr, a keeper, was playing for Fulham’s reserves after signing a two-year contract in 2016, but with that set to expire it appears he is on the path to following in his father’s footsteps in the managerial trade.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

WA All Stars appoint new head coach WA All Stars appoint new head coach
Galatico Dream: Kevin-Prince Boateng: I could have played for Real Madrid Galatico Dream Kevin-Prince Boateng: I could have played for Real Madrid
Football: Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion Football Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion
Football: Clinching title against United would be special: De Bruyne Football Clinching title against United would be special: De Bruyne
Football: Salah scores to equal Drogba Premier League record Football Salah scores to equal Drogba Premier League record
Football: Salah, De Bruyne grasp second chance to take England by storm Football Salah, De Bruyne grasp second chance to take England by storm

Recommended Videos

Long Shot: Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelsea
Chelsea Fans' Favourite: Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelona
National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana



Top Articles

1 Dench Warning Emmanuel Frimpong slams ex-Arsenal team-mate Samir Nasri:...bullet
2 Quincy Owusu-Abeyie Ghana winger completes move to Portuguese side...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari in sexism row after response...bullet
4 Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian youngster has successful operation for...bullet
5 Fallen Stars? Ghanaian youth stars who are still waiting to...bullet
6 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
7 Richmond Boakye Yiadom Ghanaian striker scores on Jiangsu...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars humble Inter Allies,...bullet
9 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Ashgold, Bechem United share honoursbullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Dele Alli scored twice to hand Tottenham their first league win at Chelsea since 1990.
Football Chelsea win solidifies Spurs' status as London's leading lights
The future of Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid's coach hinges on the team reaching the last four of the Champions League
Football Pressure back on as Real and Zidane reunite with Juventus
Chelsea's Eden Hazard vies with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli on Sunday
Football Pochettino hails Alli as Spurs break Chelsea curse, Arsenal leave it late
Kevin Gameiro's penalty kept Atletico Madrid's slim La Liga title hopes alive
Football Gameiro penalty edges Atletico past Deportivo, closer to Barca