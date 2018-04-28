Home > Sports > Football >

Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter


Reigning Serie A champions Juventus scored twice in the last three minutes to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory at 10-man Inter Milan on Saturday and remain in control of the Italian title race.

  • Published:
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018 play

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018

(AFP)
Inter found themselves a goal and a man down inside 20 minutes after Douglas Costa's opener and a red card for Matias Vecino, but they fought back to lead through Mauro Icardi and an Andrea Barzagli own goal.

But with the destiny of the title set to slip into Napoli's hands if Juve failed to win, Milan Skriniar deflected a Juan Cuadrado shot into his own net and Gonzalo Higuain headed home a dramatic 89th-minute winner.

Juve lead Napoli, who visit Fiorentina on Sunday, by four points with three games remaining.

