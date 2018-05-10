Home > Sports > Football >

Juventus run riot in Rome to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup


Serie A Juventus run riot in Rome to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup

Juventus ran riot in Rome beating blundering AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus trio Claudio Marchisio, Gonzalo Higuain (C) and double goalscorer Medhi Benatia (R) celebrate after winning the Italian Cup with a 4-0 win over AC Milan play

Juventus trio Claudio Marchisio, Gonzalo Higuain (C) and double goalscorer Medhi Benatia (R) celebrate after winning the Italian Cup with a 4-0 win over AC Milan

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus ran riot in Rome beating blundering AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup.

It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are one point away from claiming a seventh consecutive Serie A title with two games to play and could seal it this weekend against Roma in the Stadio Olimpico.

"It's not that Juve have to win, but I'm now unfortunately used to the idea that people take our victories for granted," said Allegri, 50, after achieving his tenth coach as a coach between Juventus and former club AC Milan.

"Nothing is to be taken for granted.

"The lads had an extraordinary game and deserved this win. Now we have to ensure the Scudetto mathematically and enjoy this extraordinary season."

The Turin giants put their foot on the gas after a balanced first half with Gennaro Gattuso's Milan crumbling with two goalkeeping errors from young 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and a Nikola Kalinic own goal gifting the title to Juventns.

Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double on the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net, before Kalinic's blunder after 76 minutes.

'It hurts'

AC Milan -- sixth in Serie A -- had been hoping for a win which would have guaranteed them a place in the Europa League group phase.

"I think it hurts more that we took 40,000 fans here and gave them a result like this," said coach Gennaro Gattuso, 40, who had been bidding to achieve his first coaching title after taking over at Milan last November.

"Now we have two games against sides who are in better shape than us and must try to get into the Europa League with better performances than this."

The match had been dubbed a duel between Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon who at 40 is set to retire and Donnarumma, 19, his touted replacement in the Italian national team.

But as Buffon kept his net clean Donnarumma finished the night in tears after a game to forget.

Buffon made an early save off Patrick Cutrone minutes into the game with Costa and Paulo Dybala both testing Donnarumma.

But there was controversy before the break when Hakan Calhanoglu was brought down only for the referee to blow the whistle for the break without letting Milan take the free kick.

Gattuso ran onto the pitch to calm down his players.

But after the interval defender Benatia turned goal scorer heading in off a Miralem Pjanic corner on 56 minutes, for the first goal conceded by Milan in the Italian Cup this season.

Donnarumma then conceded two goals he should have saved -- letting Costa slip through five minutes later and then failing to control a Mario Mandzukic header from a corner, allowing Benatia to tap in his second off the rebound.

Three goals down, Milan were in disarray with Kalinic's turning into his own net off a Pjanic corner, ending Milan's hopes of a first major trophy since Allegri led them to the Serie A title in 2011.

"Juve always do something special, it’s not the first time. We have a winning mentality," said Benatia, who had come in for criticism after letting in Kalidou Koulibaly's goal in a 1-0 defeat to Napoli two weeks ago.

"After my error ... everyone said I was useless. I felt bad for a few days, but fortunately the lads completed the job and I thank them for being close to me."

The team club be celebrating the Serie A title at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

"The Scudetto is the main target and I'll be glad if we do it here, because I had an extraordinary campaign at Roma and it's a special stadium for me," added 31-year-old ex-Roma player Benatia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan
Kane: Strikers fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Kane Strikers fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters
Pochettino: Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home Pochettino Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home
Huddersfield Manager: Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival Huddersfield Manager Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival
Premier League: Manchester City smash points record Premier League Manchester City smash points record

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
6 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
7 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
8 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
9 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Time to celebrate: Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler celebrate survival
Premier League Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive
Paul Pogba has had a mixed season for Manchester United
Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
French forward Ousmane Dembele (L) was the provider for Philippe Coutinho before hitting two, second-half, goals of his own at Camp Nou
La Liga Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla
Crowd pleaser: Tottenham's Harry Kane
Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters