Juventus sign Perin to fill Buffon-sized hole

Juventus have moved to replace goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon with the acquisition of Mattia Perin from Genoa, the Italian champions announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old Perin has signed a four-year deal and will cost Juve 12 million euros ($14.1 million) over three instalments.

The Italy international will provide competition for Poland's Wojciech Szczesny next season as Juve seek an eighth straight Serie A title.

Buffon -- who was the Juve captain -- took his final bow in May after 656 matches for Juve during a 17-year stay in Turin following a then world record 52 million euro transfer from Parma.

Perin has played twice for Italy and was in the last squad called up by coach Roberto Mancini.

He is Juve's second signing in as many days after they confirmed on Thursday the 40 million euro purchase of Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.