Home > Sports > Football >

Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup


Football Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup

Harry Kane admitted it has taken him time to recover top form after an ankle ligament injury, but believes he still has time to rediscover his best ahead of shouldering England's World Cup hopes.

  • Published:
Kane scored his 38th goal of the season. play

Kane scored his 38th goal of the season.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Harry Kane admitted it has taken him time to recover top form after an ankle ligament injury, but believes he still has time to rediscover his best ahead of shouldering England's World Cup hopes.

Kane scored his 38th goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur edged closer to a third consecutive season in the Champions League by opening up a five-point lead on fifth-placed Chelsea with just three games of the Premier League season to go thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford at Wembley on Monday.

But Kane was again far from his best and believes he should have scored more in a laboured Spurs performance that was characteristic of the dip in form from Mauricio Pochettino's men in recent weeks.

"Obviously, I would have liked to play better over the last few games or so but I think the whole team feel like that," said Kane.

"I feel good, I feel sharp, I probably could have scored a couple more out there today.

"I'm looking forward to the last three games. Hopefully I can finish strong like I did last year going into a big summer."

Kane was sidelined for just three weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage at Bournemouth last month.

But on top of trying to get back into top physical shape, he has also had to cope with public ridicule for claiming a goal in a 2-1 win at Stoke to aid his chances of beating Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to the Golden Boot award for the league's top scorer.

"Of course it is a mix about different things. It wasn't a great period for him the past few weeks, he is human like everyone else, and was a little bit affected," said Pochettino.

However, the Argentine has no concerns over Kane's mental toughness to lead England in Russia.

"He scored. He needs to improve his performance still, but 150 games in the Premier League, 105 goals, what we can say more? He is a fantastic striker.

"He's a strong guy, physically and mentally. I am sure he is going to perform for us in a very good way and arrive in a good condition for the World Cup."

An 11th defeat in their last 12 away games leaves Watford still in need of a point to mathematically secure survival.

But the visitors were left to rue a host of missed chances after matching the under-par hosts for long spells.

A bright start from Watford was undone on 16 minutes when goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis spilled a simple cross from the right and Christian Eriksen teed up Alli to tap home his fourth goal in five games.

Watford had more than enough chances to be at least level at the break, but were denied by a return to form by Hugo Lloris.

The French number one had cost his side with a series of errors in recent weeks, but Lloris stood up well to save from Andre Grey, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jose Holebas.

"For me the most important is to win. Of course, maybe, it wasn't a great performance, but Lloris in the goal showed fantastic skills and (showed) why he is one of the best keepers in the world," added Pochettino.

Having escaped unscathed before the break, Pochettino's men doubled their lead within three minutes of the second period.

An inopportune slip prevented Kane turning home Son Heung-min's initial cross, but the England international quickly picked himself up to slot home when Kieran Trippier flashed the loose ball back across goal.

Victory was Spurs' first in four games in all competitions as they bounced back from their FA Cup semi-final disappointment at the hands of Manchester United last weekend.

That defeat ensured Pochettino will still be without a trophy as Spurs boss after four seasons in charge.

And he believes the disappointment from that match was still evident in the atmosphere at Wembley and his side's display.

"You felt during the game our fans were disappointed because of the defeat against Man Utd. The atmosphere wasn't great to play tonight, but the most important (thing) is to be in the top four."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome Football Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome
Football: For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments
Ex-Ghana International: 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
Football: Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations
Ghana Football Association: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie
Erstwhile GFA Vice President: George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA Erstwhile GFA Vice President George Afriyie letter of appreciation to GFA

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Watch highlight of Hearts of Oak's 0-1 win...bullet
5 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
8 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Watch Asante Kotoko fan weeping...bullet
10 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi (C) celebrates with Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuain
Football Italian league probe Matuidi racist abuse claims
US President Donald Trump asked Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to support the US bid for the 2026 World Cup
Football Trump tells Nigeria, other Africans to back US World Cup bid
Barcelona fans wave flags at a parade on Monday to celebrate the club's 25th La Liga title.
Football Barcelona celebrates La Liga, Copa del Rey double win
Ghanaian Players Abroad Eric Bekoe’s AFC Leopards contract terminated