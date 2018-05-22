Kane named England's World Cup captain

Home > Sports > Football >

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England's captain at the World Cup in Russia, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate named the 24-year-old as his skipper for the tournament during a meeting with the squad on Monday, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Harry has some outstanding personal qualities," Southgate said. "He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

"My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him."

