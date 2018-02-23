Home > Sports > Football >

Karamoh among rare French players attracted by Serie A - agent


Yann Karamoh Teenage sensation among rare French players attracted by Serie A - agent

The 19-year-old Ivorian-born French striker joined Inter Milan last summer from Caen and scored his first goal two weeks ago to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inter Milan's forward Yann Karamoh scored his first goal on February 11, 2018 to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought play

Inter Milan's forward Yann Karamoh scored his first goal on February 11, 2018 to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teenager Yann Karamoh is one of a dwindling breed of up-and-coming French players who want to further their careers in Serie A, his agent claimed on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Ivorian-born French striker joined Inter Milan last summer from Caen and scored his first goal two weeks ago to break the Italian club's two-month winning drought.

"The lad went against the grain to join Inter, the French don't want to come to Italy anymore," Oscar Damiani told Sportitalia.

"It's become difficult for me to bring young people from France to Serie A."

"Karamoh is doing very well," continued Damiani.

"I offered him to Inter, who already knew about him, so much so that (Inter sporting director Piero) Ausilio told me that he wanted to sign him right away.

"They paid 5.5 million euros, even though he only had one year left on his contract (with Caen).

"I didn't struggle to take him to Milan because they already knew him. The negotiations only became difficult with Caen because there were English clubs, in addition to Saint-Étienne, who offered much more."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
5 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final