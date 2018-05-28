news

German goalkeeper Loris Karius made two game-changing errors which led to two of Madrid's three goals in Kiev as the Los Blancos emerged the champions of the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive time.

A goal from Benzema and a brace from Gareth Bale for Real Madrid as against Sadio Mane’s goal line finish from a corner is all that sealed the ultimate night in European football for the 2017/2018 season.

Liverpool players' failure to console a weeping Loris Karius after the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid has been met with heavy criticism from some supporters.

Unsurprisingly devastated, Karius was not consoled by any of his team-mates in red after the game as he cut a lonely figure weeping on the field of the Olympiaskiv stadium.

The first error came by way of eager Karius attempting to roll the ball out to centre-back Dejan Lovren and watched on in horror as it instead deflected in off the outstretched foot of Karim Benzema.

His second - a goal that put the game beyond any doubt - saw a long range effort from substitute Gareth Bale squirm through his hands.



These very two errors had divided reactions on social media. There were some who tore the Karius to shreds for committing such howlers.

There were also others who also felt the Liverpool players should have been more compassionate.

This becomes Real Madrid’s 13th European title and Liverpool’s 3rd loss after partaking in 8 European finals.

Zinedine Zidane wins his 3rd succesive European trophy as a manager whereas Klopp loses his 6th successive cup final





