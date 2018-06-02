Home > Sports > Football >

Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract


Black Stars Captain Kayserispor to review Asamoah Gyan contract

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkish Superlig side Kayserispor are bent on changing the contract of Ghanaian skipper Asamoah Gyan to performance-based if he is to stay with the club for next season.

Gyan has one year left on his existing Kayserispor contract but injuries have hampered his progress as he only made 17 appearances, scoring four goals in all competitions this ended season.

Kayserispor Club President Erol Bedir has revealed that he will only keep Asamoah Gyan and Portuguese winger Silvestre Varela for next season if they will change their deals to performance-based due to their injuries.

"Asamoah Gyan and Varela will continue their negotiations for the upcoming season but with their unfortunate and disabling injuries they can not give the expected contribution to the team, "President Erol Bedir was quoted by Turkish sports portal sabah.com.

"And if they agree on performance-based revision agreements, they will continue with our players who are not sceptical about football qualities and their personal character."

"If players are transferred to other teams in the coming days or the players are separated by mutual agreement, new plans will be put in place to fill their positions," he noted.

Gyan, who has already played in Italy, France, England, UAE and China, has been linked with a move to the American USL Championship.

 

credit: graphic.com.gh

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives Manchester United stars some treatment
Football: World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV Football World Cup fever mounts as France turns on the TV
Football: Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears Football Morocco into 2026 World Cup vote despite stadium, infrastructure fears
Zylofon Premier League: Fixtures and officials for match day 15 Zylofon Premier League Fixtures and officials for match day 15
Football: Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia Football Neymar fitness in the spotlight as Brazil face Croatia
Football: Dembele gem caps France win over Italy Football Dembele gem caps France win over Italy

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
4 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coachbullet
5 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet
6 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
7 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
8 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be...bullet
9 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos addresses journalists during Real Madrid's Media Open Day ahead of their UEFA Champions league final footbal match against Liverpool FC, in Madrid on May 22, 2018
Football Sergio Ramos releases World Cup anthem for Spain
England's Raheem Sterling apologised to boss Gareth Southgate over late arrival
Football Sterling sorry for late arrival at England camp
The vote of where to hold the 2026 World Cup will be held at the FIFA Congress on the eve of the opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Football Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against N. America: bid official
2022 FIFA World Cup Zidane linked with staggering £176m move to Qatar national team