Kevin Prince Boateng could have played for Real Madrid


Ghanaian Players Abroad Kevin Prince Boateng believes he could have played for Real Madrid

Ghanaian midfielder believes he had enough talent to play for a club like Real Madrid but admitted he did not work hard enough to get there

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng believes he had what it takes to play for Spanish Giants Real Madrid.

Boateng was speaking to German portal BILD when he did make the point that he was good enough to play for arguably the biggest club in football.

However, he did say he as an individual did not do enough to achieve that.

“In my opinion, without meaning to come across as arrogant, I could have played for Real Madrid, but I didn’t do enough to achieve that,

Kevin Prince-Boateng also insisted that he is relaxed in his career

“However, I have reached a point where I am relaxed and satisfied with my career.”

Kevin Prince-Boateng has played for top teams in Europe which include Tottenham Hotspur, Bourssia Dortmund, Portsmouth AC Milan, Schalke 04 and now Eintracht Frankfurt.

