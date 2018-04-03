Kevin Prince Boateng could have played for Real Madrid

news

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng believes he had what it takes to play for Spanish Giants Real Madrid.

Boateng was speaking to German portal BILD when he did make the point that he was good enough to play for arguably the biggest club in football.

READ ALSO:Emmanuel Boateng has successful operation for facial fracture

However, he did say he as an individual did not do enough to achieve that.

“In my opinion, without meaning to come across as arrogant, I could have played for Real Madrid, but I didn’t do enough to achieve that,

Kevin Prince-Boateng also insisted that he is relaxed in his career

“However, I have reached a point where I am relaxed and satisfied with my career.”

READ ALSO: 24 year old quits football to be a “porn” star

Kevin Prince-Boateng has played for top teams in Europe which include Tottenham Hotspur, Bourssia Dortmund, Portsmouth AC Milan, Schalke 04 and now Eintracht Frankfurt.