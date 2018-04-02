Kevin-Prince Boateng: I could have played for Real Madrid

Home > Sports > Football >

Kevin-Prince Boateng has claimed that he possessed sufficient talent to play for Real Madrid and that he could have made it at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder admitted that he didn't work hard enough to fulfil that potential.

"In my opinion, without meaning to come across as arrogant, I could have played for Real Madrid, but I didn't do enough to achieve that," he said in an interview with Bild.

"However, I have reached a point where I am relaxed and satisfied with my career.

"He went on to reveal that he would like to become a singer once his footballing career comes to an end.

