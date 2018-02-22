Kevin-Prince Boateng is Ghana’s Most Influential Footballer

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker beat them all to emerge as Ghana’s Most Influential Footballer.
The ranking was based on the presence of Ghanaian players on social media- followers, likes, engagements and mention.
Keving-Prince Boateng who boast of over 6.5 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, also recorded over 200,000 new followers in 2017.
His impressive influence on social media beat off competition from his compatriots like Michael Essien and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah who finished 2 and 3 respectively.
Below is the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential Footballers on Social Media:
1. Kevin-Prince Boateng
2. Michael Essien
3. Kwadwo Asamoah
4. Christian Atsu
5. Asamoah Gyan
6. Sulley Muntari
7. Andre Ayew
8. Baba Rahman
9. Thomas Partey
10. Samuel Inkoom