Kevin-Prince Boateng is Ghana’s Most Influential Footballer

news

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been rated as the Most Influential Ghanaian Footballer in 2017 according to a report by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking was based on the presence of Ghanaian players on social media- followers, likes, engagements and mention.

Keving-Prince Boateng who boast of over 6.5 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, also recorded over 200,000 new followers in 2017.

READ MORE: Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7 defeat on penalties in Congo

His impressive influence on social media beat off competition from his compatriots like Michael Essien and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah who finished 2 and 3 respectively.

Below is the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential Footballers on Social Media:

1. Kevin-Prince Boateng

2. Michael Essien

3. Kwadwo Asamoah

4. Christian Atsu

5. Asamoah Gyan

6. Sulley Muntari

7. Andre Ayew

8. Baba Rahman

9. Thomas Partey

10. Samuel Inkoom