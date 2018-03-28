Kevin-Prince Boateng’s suit game is on point

news

Kevin-Prince Boateng is a player of German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German-born Ghanaian has previously played for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars where he is currently suspended after problems at the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil.

Prince Boateng has some good fashion game when it comes to life off the pitch. Not that his on the pitch game is not great too.

Melissa Satta loves Kevin-Prince Boateng. A lot of ladies do too.

Here are all the times the Ghana international looked good in a suit in case you need fashion goals.