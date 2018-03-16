Home > Sports > Football >

Kevin-Prince Boateng talks about his time at AC Milan and the players he played with selecting the best among the best.

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for various clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan and Schalke 04.

During Boateng’s days at Italian club AC Milan from 2010 to 2013 before having a second stint in 2016, the Ghanaian player had a host of top stars as his teammates.

Boateng in an interview with Tuttomeratoweb.com having played alongside players like Pirlo, Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho has chosen the best among the rest.

“It's true, I played with many champions at Milan, but if I have to make a name in particular I mean Ronaldinho, he was really the strongest of all."

The Black Stars player who has been suspended since the FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil also talked about AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.

“I immediately liked his (Gattuso) honesty,” Boateng said.

“Gattuso always admitted that he was not the best footballer in the world, ball and chain, but at the same time he had a lion-like mentality. Rino does not know the word surrender.”

On his work as AC Milan coach, Geman-born Ghanaian, Prince Boateng lauded the ‘great job’ the Italian is doing.

“Rino is doing a great job. He has managed to convey to his players his huge desire to win, I am convinced that he will make his way also in the world of coaches because he has the mentality of great managers.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plays for German club Eintracht Frankfurt. The 31-year-old has helped his side the best he can hailing his team as ‘playing very good football’.

