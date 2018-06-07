Kevin-Prince Boateng throws shade at GFA following Anas exposé

news

Kevin-Prince Boateng has asked Ghanaians to be the judge regarding whether the playing body of the Black Stars were telling the truth regarding the 2014 FIFA World Cup or the GFA after Anas expose to unravel the rots in Ghana football was premiered at the Conference Centre.

Several match officials and football administrators, including the President of the Ghana Football Association have been captured on camera receiving monies when the Anas expose’ was premiered on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Ghanaian football loving fans have expressed their disappointment over the turn of event and have called for resignation and prosecution of the football actors who have been implicated.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was thrown out of the Black Stars camp alongside Sulley Muntari for indecent during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after the team boycotted training over the delay in the payment of appearance fees has thrown a shade at the GFA after the Anas expose asking the question that Ghanaian should judge who was telling the truth regarding the events regarding the 2014 Mundial.

The players have since not been given the chance to play for the Black Stars.