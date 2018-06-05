Key players to give Nigeria the push

news

Super Eagles of Nigeria have made it to their third successive World Cup and this feels like an all new side.

Nigeria looks to be one with New jerseys, new aura and new sense of confidence.

Nigeria will also be looking forward make it to the quarter finals for the first time in World Cup.

This team will definitely want to revisit the days of Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amunike, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi and Stephen Keshi in 1994. It is now 24 years after Nigeria qualified topping a group with Argentina,Bulgaria and Greece in their first time of asking, the Super Eagles have not been able to past the round 16 stage.

In the last edition, Nigeria exited the competition after losing 2-0 to France at the stage the side keep exiting

The Eagles will need these key they soar higher into the quarter final stage and beyond.

William Troost Ekong

The defender has formed an interesting duo with Leon Balogun during the qualifiers

Troost-Ekong currently plays for Kasimpasa and has been the rock and defensive shield for Nigeria.

William Troost-Ekong played 27 games for Kasimpasa and scored 2 goals.

The 24 year old who was born in the Netherlands currently has 19 caps for his side as he played 9 international friendlies and all 6 World Cup qualifying games since his debut in June 2015.

William was first introduced by the late Stephen Keshi as he played 2 African cup of Nations qualification games in 2015.

Troost will be that dependable force at the back that should be key to getting the Nigerian team to tick.

Victor Moses

The Chelsea star will be one of the key players in this set up. Moses has found himself playing for Chelsea mostly as a wing back. This time around he plays in a more advanced role for the Nigerian side. The winger forms part of the Nigeria’s success story as the Super Eagles won the African Cup of Nations in 2013.

Moses had 38 appearances and 4 goals and 4 assists in 2017/2018 season for Chelsea.

Moses has vast experience in the national side with 33 caps for the national team as he has the record of 11 goals and 6 assists for the Super Eagles since his debut in February 2012.

John Obi Mikel

The captain of the side John Obi Mikel will stand as the longest serving player in the team.

The Tianjin Teda midfielder will be that enforcer in the middle of the park for the side.

The Nigerian skipper has 83 caps with his national side started his international career in 2005.

The Tianjin Teda midfielder will be that enforcer in the middle of the park for the side.

The 31 year old has played 11 games and scored 1 goal and 2 assists so far in the Chinese Super League.

Odion Ighalo

The striker has managed to gain some amount of reputation in the 3 years with Watford in the Premier League. Ighalo has moved on to China and is still the go to man in terms of attacking for the Nigerian side.

Ighalo will definitely have to look over his shoulders with regards to a starting spot with Kelechi Iheanacho waiting on the bench to displace him.

Aside this healthy competition which should galvanize Ighalo to perform, Ighalo would definitely look to improve on his record of 4 goals in 16 national teams.

Ighalo has 7 goals in 11 games for Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi will simply be that force to reckon with when it comes to disrupting plays and more importantly making things happen for Nigeria.

Ndidi is that player that has the ability to stop and start attacking sequences from the center of the pitch.

The Leicester midfielder will have more than enough to offer the side coming into this World Cup.

The Nigerian squad does have squad in depth and Arsenal’s Iwobi can be that player to who could be fixed in and around that position to give the Nigeria that advantage.

Nigeria are in a tough group with Argentina,Croatia and Iceland. Although these players have some level of talent. They will need to play above themselves to make the second spot.