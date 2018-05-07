Home > Sports > Football >

Khoukhi double gives Al Sadd the edge on Al Ahli


Football Khoukhi double gives Al Sadd the edge on Al Ahli

Boualem Khoukhi scored a brace as Qatar's Al Sadd edged Saudi giants Al Ahli 2-1 in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round of 16 tie at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Al-Saad's midfielder Boualem Khoukhi (R) celebrates after scoring play

Al-Saad's midfielder Boualem Khoukhi (R) celebrates after scoring

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Boualem Khoukhi scored a brace as Qatar's Al Sadd edged Saudi giants Al Ahli 2-1 in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round of 16 tie at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

Qatar international Khoukhi was on target as early as in the third minute, coolly scoring from close range after a fine pass from Xavi Hernandez as Al Sadd capitalised on a bright start and dominated the initial exchanges.

Al Ahli rallied with determination in a bid to find the equaliser but were denied twice in the space of a minute as Abdulfatah Asiri and Hussain al-Mogahwi saw their efforts cleared on the goalline.

But even as Al Ahli were asserting themselves, Al Sadd consolidated in the 28th minute with Khoukhi sending a powerful header past goalkeeper Mohamed al-Owais following an assist from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Al Sadd carried their two goal cushion into the second half but saw their advantage cut within two minutes of resumption, with Mohannad Aseri heading in cross from Amir Kurdi.

A feisty duel ensued after that but neither team managed to convert the chances that came their way, leaving the tie poised on a knife's edge with all to play for in the return leg in Jeddah next Monday.

Meanwhile, Khalifa al-Hammadi struck a last-minute winner to help the UAE's Al Jazira beat Iran's Persepolis 3-2 in Abu Dhabi.

All of Al Jazira's three goals came in the second half after Ali Alipour had put the Iranians ahead in the 42nd minute with a header of an assist from Vahid Amiri.

UAE star Ali Ahmed Mabkhout equalised for Al Jazira in the 52nd minute and then produced the assist for Romarinho to put their team ahead in the 77th minute.

Persepolis drew level with a penalty although Nigerian Godwin Mensha only managed to put the ball into the net on his second try after his shot was blocked by Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif.

The Iranians thought they had secured a vital away draw but al-Hammadi last-gasp goal in the sixth minute of added time off a Mbarak Boussoufa free-kick handed Al Jazira the advantage ahead of the second leg next week in Tehran.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger English Premier League Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger
Reports: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng
Reports: Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up
Football: MLS Sporting extends Vermes coaching deal through 2023 Football MLS Sporting extends Vermes coaching deal through 2023
Ghana Premier League: Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars Ghana Premier League Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars
Ghana Premier League: Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble for...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
9 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Neymar is back in France and set to attend Tuesday's Cup final
Football Neymar set to attend French Cup final
Les Herbiers players trained at the Stade de France on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's French Cup final against PSG
Football PSG face Les Herbiers in ultimate David versus Goliath Cup final
Ryan Giggs was part of all 13 of Alex Ferguson's Premier League winning sides
Football Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak player reveals interest from four Premier League clubs