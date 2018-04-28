Home > Sports > Football >

Kingsley Sarfo to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden


Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden

Sarfo has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a minor.

Black Stars midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a minor.

Prosecutor Rikard Darell announced in the Swedish city of Malmo that there is enough reason to charge the player who has been in custody since February.

"Now the investigation is complete and I think I have sufficient reason for prosecution," Darell told local media.

Sarfo is accused of two counts of rape of a child under 15 in September 2016 and June last year.

The 23-year-old has reportedly admitted to having sex with the minor but denies committing a crime as he thought she was older.

"The evidence consists largely of contacts between suspect and plaintiff on social media. In addition, a series of interrogations, including witnesses, has been carried out, said Darell.

The player is currently suspended by his club and receives no salary.

