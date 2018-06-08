Kingson rejected bribe in the World Cup because of his wife

news

Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer Richard Kingson has made a confession that he refused to take a bribe to lose a World Cup game due to the advice of his wife.

Richard Kingson confessed during a testimony at Emmanuel TV as he did state he was offered the sum of $300,000 to ensure Ghana lost to Czech Republic but he rejected that offer due to advice of his wife.

Kingson did admit that he would have taken the offer but for his wife because he was to earn only $10,000 after the Black Stars win the game.

“The money was 300,000 and if we win the game we were going to receive $8,000 or $10,000.

I would have personally earned $300,000 if we lost the game by 2-0. I called my wife because I was confused.

Kingson did not take the money as his wife advised him not to take it and told him she did not love him because of money.

She told me Richard I don’t love you because of your money or property, I love you as human being.”

Richard Kingson helped Ghana beat Czech Republic 2-0 and aided Ghana to qualify to the round of 16 pf the World Cup in its first appearance.

Kingson had 90 appearances in his career with the Black Stars and Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup