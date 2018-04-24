Home > Sports > Football >

Laryea Kingston to be appointed assistant coach of Hearts of Oak?


Hearts of Oak set to appoint former players Laryea Kinston and Amankwa Mireku as the assistant coach and Team Manager respectively

  • Published:
play
Accra Hearts of Oak are close to appointing former players, Laryea Kingston and Amankwa Mireku as assistant coach and Team manager respectively

The Accra based club are not in the best of form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and will look to make changes to that effect.

The Phobians have accrued 11 points in 9 matches out of possible 27 points and the management

According to reports, there is an impending massive shake which is set to soon hit the technical team of Accra

Laryea Kingston will look to be appointed as the deputy coach of Hearts whereas former captain, Yaw Amankwaah Mireku will occupy the position as team manager in order to overturn the team’s misfortune.

Hearts play Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara sports stadium.

