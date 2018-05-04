Klopp banking on Champions League run pulling in new targets

Home > Sports > Football >

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's run to the Champions League final will encourage the club's transfer targets to sign for the Reds ahead of the new season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(AFP/File)
The Liverpool manager is confident that, with his side facing Real Madrid in the showpiece match in Kiev and also on the cusp of securing a Champions League place next season via a top-four Premier League finish, the Merseysiders have both the financial muscle and the football appeal to attract top players.

Liverpool would earn as much as £69 million ($93 million, 78 million euros) if they beat a Real side who are bidding to become the first club since Bayern Munich in the mid-1970s to win three successive European Cups.

"The obvious reasons are there is a financial thing but we are strong enough for that competition and we will be next year strong enough," said Klopp.

"It is the biggest club competition and we want to be part of it, that is why we do it. We want to be as successful as possible.

"At the moment, the players we talk to, no-one said, 'If you don't do it in the end then it was all for nothing what we did in holding talks'.

"We battle and challenge with the best clubs in the world and whatever you can do to bring yourself in a better position to get these players you should do it."

The German boss, who saw Liverpool complete a 7-6 aggregate semi-final win away to Roma on Wednesday, added: "At the moment we are quite attractive; we pay good wages, we pay obviously transfer fees absolutely OK so we can go for a few really good players but other teams are interested in them as well.

"There are a few soft factors and a few harder factors which help the boys make the right decision, and the right decision would be to join us in the future.

"It is clear, if you are qualified for the Champions League it is easier to convince specific players."

A point at Chelsea on Sunday would all but secure Liverpool's place in next season's Champions League given their vastly superior goal difference and Klopp is glad his men have a domestic target to aim for as thought turn to the final in Kiev,

"To be honest, the most important game is the Chelsea one on Sunday. Then Brighton (on the final day) could be very important as well."

