Klopp plays down talk of moves for Fekir, Dembele


Jurgen Klopp has quashed reports that Liverpool have agreed a deal for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir and are keen on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Nabil Fekir has scored a career-best 17 league goals for Lyon this season despite missing time due to injury

Nabil Fekir has scored a career-best 17 league goals for Lyon this season despite missing time due to injury

(AFP/File)
Reports in France on Sunday claimed Liverpool were ready to pay £63 million ($85 million) to sign Fekir.

But Reds boss Klopp insists the France international is not on his radar.

Klopp's comments came after Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas denied that Fekir was set to move to Anfield.

"During the game we agreed a deal? I would be surprised about that," Klopp said.

Meanwhile, Dembele only joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund last year and Klopp admitted he would be surprised if the France star was available to sign.

"Who was the second name? Ousmane Dembele. He's on the market? Now I'm interested," Klopp joked.

"You know I never comment on transfer rumours."

