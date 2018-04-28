Home > Sports > Football >

Klopp unhappy with Stoke stalemate as Reds look to Roma


Football Klopp unhappy with Stoke stalemate as Reds look to Roma

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side were below their best against Stoke City as they prepared for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Roma with a goalless stalemate at Anfield on Saturday.

  • Published:
After a stalemate with Stoke in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now looking ahead to a midweek Champions League semi-final clash away to Roma play

After a stalemate with Stoke in the Premier League, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now looking ahead to a midweek Champions League semi-final clash away to Roma

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side were below their best against Stoke City as they prepared for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Roma with a goalless stalemate at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds head to the Italian capital on Wednesday with a 5-2 advantage from the first leg and do so on the back of a Premier League match they controlled for long periods without over-exerting themselves in search of a winner.

The goalless draw with the Potters left Liverpool with a healthy cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea and in need of a maximum of four points from their remaining two matches to guarantee qualification for the Champions League via a top fowith ur finish.

'Rhythm-breaker'

"I saw everything I wanted to see except fluency and fun and joy,” Klopp said. "It is hard on a day like this.

"We had to make changes, that is always a bit of a rhythm-breaker, in the final third everything is instinct between the regulars, and we missed a bit of that. But no-one was seriously injured so we carry on."

Klopp made five changes from the side which beat Roma in the first leg, with Sadio Mane the most notable absentee from the starting line-up as he missed out with a thigh problem.

The Senegal winger will be fit for the trip to Rome and Klopp revealed there are a couple of players carrying slight injuries, including captain Jordan Henderson.

"There are always knocks here and there after the games," Klopp said. "Hendo twisted his ankle but could carry on. That is a good sign rather than a bad one.

"Joe Gomez got an early knock as well, twisted his ankle as well a little bit so we will have to see about that. Sadio didn’t play so he will be fine for Wednesday.”

Stoke have never won a top-flight match at Anfield –- the longest unbeaten home record between two teams in top-flight history –- with their last league victory there in Division Two in 1959.

There was never any danger of that statistic being altered as Liverpool dominated yet only sporadically tested visiting goalkeeper Jack Butland.

This was also a game where Mohamed Salah endured, by his exceptionally high standards, what must be considered a rare off day as he failed to score in a home league game for the first time since December 26.

Egypt international Salah missed Liverpool's best chance in the fifth minute when he was sent clear only to clip the ball wide, while referee Andre Marriner denied the hosts a penalty when Georginio Wijnaldum’s cross struck the arm of Erik Pieters.

"For me it looked a penalty, a clear one,” Klopp said. “I said a few times in games like this, maybe in the Champions League against Manchester City we were lucky, in the Premier League, not one time.

"We should have got more penalties, we don’t have them."

Stoke manager Paul Lambert praised the performance of his players although the Potters need results elsewhere to go their way to have any hope of avoiding relegation.

“We came here against a team with one foot in the Champions League final,” he said. “And we handled everything. The performance of the team was outstanding.

“I have never been beaten here in six games as a manager and once as a player. It makes the last couple of games interesting. Hopefully we'll get a favour.”

Meanwhile Klopp urged Liverpool supporters thinking of travelling to Rome not to go to the Stadio Olimpico if they were worried about their safety after a Reds fan was subjected to a brutal attack outside Anfield by away fans before the first leg.

“If you don't feel safe, stay in the hotel, go home again and we do the job without the people,” he added.

"Nobody should be afraid or whatever."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden