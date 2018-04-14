KNUST miss out on UPAC semi final

news

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) failed to qualify for the 2018 UPAC semifinal as they lost to University of Ghana in their last game in the round-robin quarter final.

KNUST had the chance to progress to the semis after losing to Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and beating Ghana Technology University College.

However, the Kumasi based lost 37-29 in Overtime after the game was tie in regulation time and Gustav Addo from KNUST failed to make the last free throws count.

The other game in group A had Takoradi Technical University (ATU) walk away with a 51-31 win to seal its place in the final four.

Takoradi Technical University marked an interesting return to the elite stage of the competition by losing to University of Ghana and beating KNUST by 36-35 after one year of absence.

In Group, the four sides played two games each on the day.

Accra Technical University beat Sunyani Technical University in 48-17 and followed it up with a more resounding victory over All Nations by winning 56-30.

University of Education Winneba (UEW) also made things happen to their best of their ability. Day 1 did not serve them well with the one game they played against Accra Technical University

However, the second day had UEW play to the best of their ability. UEW beat All Nations 82-50 and did a good job on Sunyani Technical University with a resounding 61-33 win.

University of Ghana will play University of Education, Winneba for the first semifinal

Accra Technical University will go up against Takoradi Technical University in a repeat of the 2016 semifinal in the 2018 2 semifinal clash

The semifinals and final of the UPAC will take place on 14 April 2018