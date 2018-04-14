Home > Sports > Football >

KNUST miss out on UPAC semi final


KNUST miss out on UPAC semi final

Accra Technical University,University of Ghana,University of Education and Takoradi Technical Universty are through to the UPAC semifinals with KNUST the biggest casualties

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) failed to qualify for the 2018 UPAC semifinal as they lost to University of Ghana in their last game in the round-robin quarter final.

KNUST had the chance to progress to the semis after losing to Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and beating Ghana Technology University College.

READ ALSO:University of Ghana go past opponents in Day 1 of UPAC

However, the Kumasi based lost 37-29 in Overtime after the game was tie in regulation time and Gustav Addo from KNUST failed to make the last free throws count.

The other game in group A had Takoradi Technical University (ATU) walk away with a 51-31 win to seal its place in the final four.

Takoradi Technical University marked an interesting return to the elite stage of the competition by losing to University of Ghana and beating KNUST by 36-35 after one year of absence.

In Group, the four sides played two games each on the day.

Accra Technical University beat Sunyani Technical University in 48-17 and followed it up with a more resounding victory over All Nations by winning 56-30.

University of Education Winneba (UEW) also made things happen to their best of their ability. Day 1 did not serve them well with the one game they played against Accra Technical University

However, the second day had UEW play to the best of their ability. UEW beat All Nations 82-50 and did a good job on Sunyani Technical University with a resounding 61-33 win.

University of Ghana will play University of Education, Winneba for the first semifinal

Accra Technical University will go up against Takoradi Technical University in a repeat of the 2016 semifinal in the 2018 2 semifinal clash

READ ALSO:All is set to crown the basketball tertiary champion in Ghana

The semifinals and final of the UPAC will take place on 14 April 2018

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Thirteen points clear but Guardiola fears City title collapse Football Thirteen points clear but Guardiola fears City title collapse
Football: Neymar 'about a month' away from comeback after operation Football Neymar 'about a month' away from comeback after operation
Football: South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid Football South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid
Football: Racism charge against West Brom's Rodriguez dropped Football Racism charge against West Brom's Rodriguez dropped
Awards Gala: Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27 Awards Gala Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side Ghanaian Players Abroad Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbersbullet
3 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
4 UEFA Champions League This is Real Madrid's semi-finals opponentbullet
5 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting;...bullet
6 Black Stars Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA rankingbullet
7 Video Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi...bullet
8 Champions League 'Referee has garbage bag instead of...bullet
9 European Football This is the time for the Champions...bullet
10 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet

Football

Coach Niko Kovac will leave Eintracht Frankfurt for Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
Football Bayern Munich name Frankfurt's Niko Kovac as next coach
Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty saw off a Juventus comeback and put Real Madrid into the last four of the Champions League
Football Real Madrid face Bayern and Liverpool tackle Roma in Champions League semis
Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes fears in-form Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Bayern's Heynckes fears Ronaldo in heavyweight semi-final clash
Mohamed Salah scored the vital equalising goal, his 39th of the season, in the Champions League quarter-final at Man City
Football Salah is here to stay, vows Klopp