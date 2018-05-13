Home > Sports > Football >

Koke strike sees off Getafe as Atletico warm up for Europa final


Europa League Koke strike sees off Getafe as Atletico warm up for final

Koke's early goal proved enough for Atletico Madrid to claim a 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday as they extended their lead over Real Madrid in the race to finish second in La Liga.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Koke struck early as Atletico Madrid edged out Getafe play

Koke struck early as Atletico Madrid edged out Getafe

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Koke's early goal proved enough for Atletico Madrid to claim a 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday as they extended their lead over Real Madrid in the race to finish second in La Liga.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak also saved a late penalty from Faycal Fajr as Diego Simeone's men warmed up for Wednesday's Europa League final against Marseille by denting Getafe's hopes of playing continental football next season.

Simeone resisted the temptation to rest players for the final in Lyon and was rewarded as his side moved six points clear of third-placed Real with one game to go, before the European champions host Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

The capital club got off to a quick start in the local derby, as Koke collected Antoine Griezmann's pass and drove a low shot into the bottom corner to score his fourth goal of the campaign in the eighth minute.

Getafe missed a chance to stay just two points adrift of seventh-placed Sevilla in the chase to qualify for the Europa League, as Fajr's 77th-minute spot-kick was kept out by Slovenian Oblak.

Sevilla would have wrapped up a top-seven finish with victory in their derby at Real Betis, but Loren's equaliser with nine minutes to play snatched the home team a 2-2 draw.

Managerless Sevilla, who reached this season's Champions League quarter-finals, now have to beat Alaves next weekend to secure a spot in Europe's second-tier competition.

Elsewhere, Samu Castillejo scored twice as Villarreal beat relegated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 to leapfrog Betis into fifth, with Denis Cheryshev also netting a day after being recalled to the preliminary Russian World Cup squad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament 2018 World Cup How the favourites are shaping up a month from the tournament
World Cup: The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament World Cup The workshop that makes eliminated Italy home of the tournament
Dino Zoff: "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup" Dino Zoff "Without Italy, it just doesn't feel like a World Cup"
World Cup: Neo-Nazi hooligans haunt Russia ahead of tournament World Cup Neo-Nazi hooligans haunt Russia ahead of tournament
Russia: Country hosts World Cup in heat of battle with West Russia Country hosts World Cup in heat of battle with West
Champions League: Lyon blow chance to secure spot, Monaco go second Champions League Lyon blow chance to secure spot, Monaco go second

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation



Top Articles

1 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
2 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahamabullet
5 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
6 African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah names...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
8 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new...bullet
10 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

On target: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan
Inter Milan Club crash to seal Roma's Champions League berth
At the double: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his second goal
Champions League Two-goal Bale gives Zidane final hint
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart takes part in a Woodland Trust event to commemorate England players involved in the First World War, at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on March 20, 2018
Manchester City Hart to heart talks due over ex-club number one 'keeper's future
At the double: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his second goal
Football Two-goal Bale gives Zidane Champions League final hint