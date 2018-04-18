Home > Sports > Football >

Konami ends 10-year partnership with UEFA Champions League


FIFA or PES? UEFA Champions League could be on FIFA 19 as PES ends 10-year partnership

The UEFA Champions League could be coming to the FIFA game franchise soon. Here's why.

UEFA Champions League could be on FIFA 19 as PES ends 10-year partnership

UEFA Champions League could be on FIFA 19 as PES ends 10-year partnership
Aside from football fans arguing about who is the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the biggest rivalry in football is which game franchise is better: FIFA or PES.

Most have argued that PES always has the best gameplay with FIFA having all the other aspects of one of the most loved sport in the world.

However, every single video game player will admit to the fact that there’s nothing better than hearing that UEFA Champions League soundtrack during a gameplay and that, for the last 10 years has been on just PES.

But that is no more.

Konami has ended its partnership with UEFA Champions League with the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv being the end of their 10-year partnership.

Konami ends 10-year partnership with UEFA Champions League

Konami ends 10-year partnership with UEFA Champions League

 

Marketing Director of UEFA Events, Guy-Laurent Epstein said of the issue:

"Konami has been a strong licensing partner for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, with our competition brand being heavily featured within the video game and as part of the popular Konami-organised UEFA Champions League e-sports tournaments.

"It has been a very cooperative and mutually beneficial partnership. UEFA would like to thank Konami for its tremendous commitment and support to UEFA club competitions for the last decade and we look forward to continuing to work with Konami in the sphere of UEFA national team football."

Senior Director of brand & business development for Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. added:

“The UEFA Champions League licence has given us a platform to create unique experiences and provide football fans from all over the world with an opportunity to enjoy this competition first-hand.

"This year, however, we will shift our focus to other areas. We will continue to explore alternative ways UEFA and Konami can continue to work together, as our relationship remains strong.”

Could this mean the UEFA Champions League will be on the next FIFA game franchise? Bring it on FIFA 19!

