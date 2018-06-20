Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kosovo will be cheering for Swiss against Serbia


Football Kosovo will be cheering for Swiss against Serbia

Kosovo's team is taking no part in the World Cup but emotions are running high ahead of Serbia's match between Switzerland, whose squad includes three players from Kosovo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Granit Xhaka jerseys are on sale in the Kosovo capital Pristina play

Granit Xhaka jerseys are on sale in the Kosovo capital Pristina

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kosovo's team is taking no part in the World Cup but emotions are running high ahead of Serbia's match between Switzerland, whose squad includes three players from Kosovo.

Midfielders Valon Behrami of Italian club Udinese, Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri of Stoke City were all born in Kosovo and all three played in Switzerland's surprise 1-1 draw against Brazil.

Along with Bologna's Blerim Dzemaili, born in neighbouring Macedonia, Albanian-speaking players made more than a third of the starting line-up against Brasil.

The children of immigrants to Switzerland, they have not commented on Friday's match in Kaliningrad which could be decisive for qualification from their group.

Only Shaqiri commented, when the groups were draw in December, saying: "Hmm, I like this draw."

However, relatives of the players make no secret of the symbolic importance of the match when seen from Kosovo's capital Pristina.

Four of Switzerland's starting lineup in the match against Brazil were either born in Kosovo or Macedonia play

Four of Switzerland's starting lineup in the match against Brazil were either born in Kosovo or Macedonia

(AFP)

For Valon Behrami's uncle Qaush, his nephew will have a "special motivation for victory" on Friday, because his parents suffered while Kosovo was Serbia's province.

"They both lost their jobs and father was persecuted," Qaush Behrami said.

Agon Xhaka, a 22-year-old football player, said the father of his cousin Granit was in a prison during the regime of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic and that the "family emigrated after he was released."

Swiss refuge

Like dozens of thousands of others, during the 1998-1999 war between Kosovo ethnic Albanian pro-independence guerrilla and Serbian forces, the families of Behrami, Xhaka and Shaqiri took refuge in Switzerland.

There are no official figures, but an estimated 200,000 Kosovo Albanians live in Switzerland, a striking number when compared with Kosovo's 1.8 million inhabitants.

Along with the community living in Germany, they make up one of the main sources of income for Kosovo, sending around 175 million Swiss francs (152 million euros, $176 million) back every year.

This emigration dates back to before the Kosovo war.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj also lived in Switzerland, working as a bouncer and karate instructor before retuning to Kosovo and becoming one of the pro-independence guerilla leaders.

The last of the conflicts that accompanied the collapse of Yugoslavia claimed some 13,500 lives. More than 10,000 of the victims were Kosovo Albanians.

The war ended when NATO bombing forced Milosevic to withdraw his troops.

Less than a decade later Kosovo declared independence in 2008. Belgrade still refuses to recognise the declaration and is supported by its traditional ally Russia.

Kosovo's 'third squad'

Belgrade also goes to great lengths to prevent Kosovo teams from participating at international sports events, but with decreasing success.

Kosovo was officially recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 2014 and was admitted to European football body UEFA and the global body FIFA two years later.

But in May Serbia prevented the Kosovo karate squad from entering the country to participate in the European Championships in Novi Sad.

Not surprisingly, Kosovo will be cheering for Switzerland.

"The whole of Kosovo will be in front of TV screens, cheering for the victory against Serbia," teacher Daut Maloku, 46, told AFP.

"When Switzerland plays it is the same as when Kosovo does," assured Qahil Halili.

"Switzerland is the third squad we have, after Kosovo and Albania," said Halili, a municipal employee from Zhegra, where Shaqiri was born.

A hamlet in eastern Kosovo is known as a "little Switzerland" as 450 families have relatives there.

"Fans here will enjoy a Swiss victory more than the Swiss themselves," sports journalist Shkumbin Sekiraqa said.

It only adds to the occasion that the winner of the match will be in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage.

"It further enhances the drama around the match," Sekiraqa said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’ Video Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew brothers future to be decided in the coming days Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers future to be decided in the coming days
Football: UK TV star Alan Sugar accused of racism over World Cup tweet Football UK TV star Alan Sugar accused of racism over World Cup tweet
Anas number 12 expose: FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday Anas number 12 expose FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday
Football: Emery forces long-serving Wilshere to seek new pastures Football Emery forces long-serving Wilshere to seek new pastures
Football: VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup' Football VAR, free-kick crackers make it 'set-piece World Cup'

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé –...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
10 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opening match at the World Cup
Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
How to stream World Cup matches on your phone with DStv
Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Russia's 3-1 victory against Egypt means they almost certain to reach the World Cup knockout stages
Football World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad
Lionel Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland
Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash