Kotoko appoint club legend Stephen Oduro as part of technical team


Reshuffle

Stephen Oduro has been named the new Welfare officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Mercurial midfielder Stephen Oduro has been handed the Team Manager/Welfare Officer’s role at Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile Godwin Ablodey, the assistant coach of the club has been named as the Technical Director of the Kumasi giants youth team.

Below is a statement from the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to confirm the reshuffle in the technical team of the Porcupine Warriors

The Management of Asante Kotoko has, today, announced significant changes to the technical departments of the Senior and the Youth Teams.

This move falls in line with the vision of the club's management to restructure, strengthen and sharpen the focus of its senior and developmental teams ahead of a season that would see both sides compete for honours.

To this end, Team Manager of the Senior Team and CAF License 'A' Coach, Godwin Ablordey, has been appointed as the new Technical Director of the Youth Team.

Taking his place is former captain, Henry Ohene Brenya, who joined the club in 2008 from Division-One side Berekum Arsenal and retired at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Steven Polack maintains his positions as Head Coach of the Senior Team with former Kotoko player, Akakpo Patron, who joined from Premier League side WAFA as Assistant.

The club also wishes to name former player and club legend, Stephen Oduro, as the new Welfare Manager.

Oduro, affectionately called "Tico Tico", joined Kotoko in the year 2000 from Real Tamale United (RTU) before going abroad for a season's stint with South Africa's Supersport United. He returned to the Porcupines fold until he retired before the start of the 2016/17 season.

Head Coach of the Youth Team, Ernest Appau, maintains his position.

Management believes that a well resourced youth side would reduce the huge expenditure that the club spends on recruiting players every season.

It is expected that turning an eye towards the youth side would rejuvenate it to serve its  purpose as a credible well from which Kotoko taps.

Asante Kotoko seeks to holistically improve on welfare, training facilities and a scouting system that brings the best talents to the club.

