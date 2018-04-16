Kotoko coach lashes out at players after Dreams FC defeat

news

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side were indiscipline when they lost 0-1 against Dreams FC.

Asante Kotoko were handed their third defeat of the ongoing Ghana Premier League at Dawu against Dreams FC.

Paa Kwesi Fabin believes the playing body failed to execute his tactics in their latest defeat.

“This was a match we should have won hands down but I don’t know what happened. In the last minute, we conceded a very silly goal and lost,’’ said the coach.

‘’We were probing for goals except that they stopped doing what I asked them to do. I asked to keep pushing and trying but it got a point they relaxed. I can’t explain that’’ he lamented

Kotoko are no seventh on the log sheet with 10 points and they will play Berekum Chelsea this Wednesday.