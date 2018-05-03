Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela

news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is ever grateful to God for his side losing to Karela Fc in Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko went away to Ainyinase where newly promoted side Karela administered a 3-1 drubbing on the Porcupine Warriors.

READ ALSO: Wednesday results of GPL match day 11

Paa Kwesi Fabin was quick to admit after the defeat that his side will have actually lost by more goals if not for the brilliance of goal keeper Felix Annan

"They scored two goals in the first half and scored one in the second half, if not for the brilliance of our goalkeeper, they would have scored more",

So we thank God we lost by three goals to one,"

This will be second straight defeat Kotoko have suffered in the league after losing at home to eternal rivals Accra Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

READ ALSO:Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela

Kotoko are 10 in the league log with 14 points.

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United next time out this weekend in Week 12 of the Ghana Premier League