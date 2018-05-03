Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela


Ghana Premier League Kotoko coach thanks God for 3-1 defeat to Karela

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin admits 3-1 is a flattery score line as his side could have lost by more

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is ever grateful to God for his side losing to Karela Fc in Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko went away to Ainyinase where newly promoted side Karela administered a 3-1 drubbing on the Porcupine Warriors.

READ ALSO: Wednesday results of GPL match day 11

Paa Kwesi Fabin was quick to admit after the defeat that his side will have actually lost by more goals if not for the brilliance of goal keeper Felix Annan

"They scored two goals in the first half and scored one in the second half, if not for the brilliance of our goalkeeper, they would have scored more", 

So we thank God we lost by three goals to one,"

This will be second straight defeat Kotoko have suffered in the league after losing at home to eternal rivals Accra Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

READ ALSO:Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela

Kotoko are 10 in the league log with 14 points.

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United next time out this weekend in Week 12 of the Ghana Premier League

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Egyptian Ace: Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more
Revolution X: Dimitar Berbatov acts in new Bulgarian Movie Revolution X Dimitar Berbatov acts in new Bulgarian Movie
Football: Verratti undergoes groin surgery Football Verratti undergoes groin surgery
Ghana Premier League: Wednesday results of GPL match day 11 Ghana Premier League Wednesday results of GPL match day 11
Football: Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes Football Neymar return to Paris boosts World Cup hopes

Recommended Videos

Sports: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards Sports Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
4 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday postbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Essien played with a ‘destroyed’ knee at Real Madrid – Jose...bullet
7 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
8 BJ's Sports Bar Asamoah Gyan announces latest venturebullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jose Mourinho loves Ghana and...bullet
10 English Premier League Andre and Jordan Ayew feature...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Rio Ferdinand in action for Manchester United
Football Ex-footballer Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence
Which direction?: Roberto Mancini could be on his way out of Zenit Saint Petersburg barely a year after joining the Russian Premier League club
Football Zenit mute on reports of Mancini departure
Table top football game Subbuteo now features an all-women's team
Football Subbuteo launches all-female football table top game
Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player of the year