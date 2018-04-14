Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu warns Dreams FC ahead of clash


Asante Kotoko Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu warns Dreams FC ahead of clash

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu has warned Dreams FC they will be facing a different team on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu has warned Dreams FC they will be facing a different team on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The fixture which will be played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu is the top-liner for Week VI.

Dreams beat Kotoko 1-0 in the GHALCA Top pre-season to go on to win the title.

''Top eight was trial games for both clubs but this particular game is the premier league and it is different,” Nafiu told footballmadeinghana.com

''Both teams are preparing well to win but it is not going to be easy. At the end, the good side is Kotoko will carry the day.''

''All the clubs have prepared well for the season and playing against Kotoko is different from the other teams. All of them do extra work before they meet us.

''There is no pressure on playing Dreams and I am sure just as we did during the 2015/2016 we will beat them again in Dawu.''

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Leicester City manager hints of Daniel Amartey's return Ghanaian Players Abroad Leicester City manager hints of Daniel Amartey's return
Godfred Donsah: Ghanaian midfielder ruled out for one month with knee injury Godfred Donsah Ghanaian midfielder ruled out for one month with knee injury
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom: Ghanaian striker nets in Jiangsu Suning's draw at Tianjin Quanjian in Chinese top-flight Richmond Boakye-Yiadom Ghanaian striker nets in Jiangsu Suning's draw at Tianjin Quanjian in Chinese top-flight
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbers UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbers
KNUST miss out on UPAC semi final KNUST miss out on UPAC semi final
Football: Thirteen points clear but Guardiola fears City title collapse Football Thirteen points clear but Guardiola fears City title collapse

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbersbullet
3 UEFA Champions League This is Real Madrid's semi-finals opponentbullet
4 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s...bullet
5 Black Stars Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA rankingbullet
6 Video Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi Donsu's...bullet
7 European Football This is the time for the Champions League...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
9 Goal Coast 2018 Ghanaians among African athletes who...bullet
10 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet

Football

'One more month': Neymar boosts Brazil's World Cup planning
Football Neymar 'about a month' away from comeback after operation
"...South American football can and must contribute to the development of football in the American hemisphere, acknowledging that the sport is a powerful integrating force," said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez
Football South American countries back USA-Mexico-Canada 2026 World Cup bid
West Bromwich Albion's English striker Jay Rodriguez had been accused of using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" towards Brighton and Hove Albion's Gaetan Bong in January
Football Racism charge against West Brom's Rodriguez dropped
Awards Gala Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27