Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu warns Dreams FC ahead of clash

news

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu has warned Dreams FC they will be facing a different team on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The fixture which will be played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu is the top-liner for Week VI.

Dreams beat Kotoko 1-0 in the GHALCA Top pre-season to go on to win the title.

''Top eight was trial games for both clubs but this particular game is the premier league and it is different,” Nafiu told footballmadeinghana.com

''Both teams are preparing well to win but it is not going to be easy. At the end, the good side is Kotoko will carry the day.''

''All the clubs have prepared well for the season and playing against Kotoko is different from the other teams. All of them do extra work before they meet us.

''There is no pressure on playing Dreams and I am sure just as we did during the 2015/2016 we will beat them again in Dawu.''