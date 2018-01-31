Kotoko defender tells fans to learn from Hearts supporters

news

Former Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams has taken a swipe at the fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He explained the fans of Asante Kotoko failed to inspire the playing body as against fans of their rivals who were solemnly when behind they faced off in the semi-finals of the G8 tournament.

“When we played Hearts of Oak here [Kumasi], you could see they [Hearts of Oak] very small number of fans here but they still overpowered our fans and it gave their players so mush morale,” Wahab said.

"I will suggest to our fans to do same because football is about fans."

Wahab joined the Kumasi giants in December 2017 from Aduana Stars – he signed a three-year deal.