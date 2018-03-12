Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks


Kotoko's marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks

The former Berekum Chelsea is nursing an injury thaht will keep him out for six weeks

  • Published:
play Kotoko’s marksman Saddick Adams ruled out for six weeks
Paa Kwesi Fabin has disclosed that his striker Saddick Adams is out for six (6) weeks due to an injury he suffered.

The news of the striker’s injury was made public after he was absent in the Porcupine Warriors 2-0 win over New Edubiase in a friendly clash on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Frederick Boateng and Obed Owusu.

“Saddick Adams is nursing an injury. He will be out for six weeks. That’s what the doctors have told me. That’s the reason why you didn’t see him today,” Fabian told reporters after the match.

The Black Satellites coach who currently replaced Steve Polack as coach of Asante Kotoko also spoke about the return of Eric Donkor from injury.

“Eric Donkor is just coming back from injury, if you monitored our training since last week, you will see he has been training alone. I can only use him when the doctors say he is ready” he explained.

The Ghana Premier League is yet to kick off due to an injunction placed on the league by Accra Gt. Olympics.

