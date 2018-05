24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The contracts of Baba Mahama and four other players have been terminated by Kumasi Asante Kotoko over poor performance according to a report by Nhyira FM.

The reports further explains that the players received their contract termination letter today at the club’s secretariat over poor performance.

The five players in question are Eric Donkor, Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong, Baba Mahama and Seth Opare.

Asante Kotoko have lost five in 12 games, amassing 17 points