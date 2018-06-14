Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video

news

Asante Kotoko have condemned Anas Aremeyaw Anas for influencing the outcome of their last season’s league games against Hearts of Oak.

The investigative journalist as part of his undercover piece to unravel rots in Ghana football used Hearts as a bait to bribe referees through a Tiger Eye PI agent who used to work as the Protocol Manager for Hearts of Oak.

Referee Dally Gagba was bribed to influence Kotoko’s home league game against Hearts of Oak which ended one all and Tiger Eye PI also bribed Referee Samuel Sukah to award a late minute penalty against Kotoko in their second round tie against the Phobians in Accra, last season.

Asante Kotoko in a statement signed by the club’s Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei has slammed Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI for influencing a referee to officiate against them.

“We wish to express our utter disgust and disaffection about the conduct of the referee involved in the match fixing scandal, which resulted in the poor handling of some league matches notably our match against Accra Hearts of Oak handled by referee Samuel Suker in Accra last season.

“The painful loss suffered by our club in the said match and other matches through similar machinations are irreparable, irreversible and incalculable.

“We appeal to the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in their quest to conduct further thorough investigations to get to the bottom of the matter,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: