Kotoko striker ruled out for the rest of the season after knee injury


Abass Mohammed is feared to be out for the rest of the season after tearing his knee.

Asante Kotoko high profile striker Abass Mohammed is likely to miss the rest of the upcoming season following a knee injury.

It is understood that the former Medeama striker suffered the terrible knee injury at the training grounds of the Porcupine Warriors.

And it is reported the striker will be sidelined for at least eight months which will rule him out of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season which will kick off next month.

Asante Kotoko who have been struggling with goal scoring will now be sweating, since they would have to hunt for a replacement as they seek to do well in all the competitions they will be participating next season (Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and CAF Confederation Cup).

Abass Mohammed joined the Porcupine Warriors from Medeama SC with high expectations, but he is yet to find his consistent goal scoring for that compelled the Kumasi giants to secure his signature.

