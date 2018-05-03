Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela


Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela

The newly promoted side have handed Kumasi Asante Kotoko a 3-1 defeat on match day 11 of the GPL.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kotoko suffer 3-1 defeat against Karela
Karela FC have deepened the woes of Kumasi Asante Kotko as they hammered them 3-1 on Wednesday on match day 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

Imoro Ibrahim fired the hosts into the lead in the 24th minute via a left footed thunderbolt, but Songne Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level after he capitalized on a defensive blunder.

Before Abdul Ganiu Ismail on the stroke of half time restored the lead for Karela FC and in the 72th minute, former Wa All Stars player Maxwell Baakoh put the game beyond the reach of Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko have suffered a back to back defeat for the first time in the ongoing campaign- They lost 1-0 at home to their archrivals Hearts of Oak over the weekend, so the defeat against the debutants will increase the pressure on Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

For Karela they are making the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park a fortress- It was the same turf that they handed Hearts of Oak a 3-1 defeat.

