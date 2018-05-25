Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract


Ghana Premier League Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract

The Porcupine Warriors have parted ways with the midfielder after a season and half with the Kumasi giants.

  • Published:
play Kotoko terminate Baba Mahama's contract
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko have announced the termination of Baba Mahama's contarct after the youngster failed to live up to the billing.

Mahama joined the 23 times champions of Ghana from Techiman City last season, with high expectation, but he has been inconsistent since he joined the club.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

Kotoko under Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin have sacked over five players including Sadick Adama, Yakubu Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Tuffour Frimpong, etc and Baba Mahama  is the latest to join the list following the club's poor performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Official   : We wish to formally announce the mutual contract termination of;

  Baba Mahama

We're grateful for his services and wish him the best! #AKSC pic.twitter.com/0PugL70GGf

— Asante Kotoko S.C

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose': GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement Anas Expose' GFA stands by Kwesi Nyantakyi- Statement
Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s interrogation
Football: Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals Football Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgettable finals
Football: Iniesta coup puts J-League on the map, says Perryman Football Iniesta coup puts J-League on the map, says Perryman
Football: Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final Football Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final
Anas Number 12 Expose: Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA Anas Number 12 Expose Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
6 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
7 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
8 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet
9 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet
10 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's then assistant manager Zinedine Zidane
Football How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years
Lyon players celebrate after Ada Hegerberg scored their third goal against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title
UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool
Ronaldinho set to marry two women on the same day
Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day