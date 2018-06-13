news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have spoken out in the aftermath of the number 12 expose and their displeasure at Anas Aremeyaw for his part in their 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak in 2017 during the Ghana Premier League.

The club is aggrieved on the premise on that Anas and his Tiger Eye team paid monies to match referee Samuel Sukah, to influence the outcome of the match played at the Accra Sports Stadium in order to aid investigations into the rot of Ghana Football in the 2016/2017 season of the Ghana Premier League.

Refree Samuel Sukah awarded a penalty to Hearts in the 82nd minute of the game for what he deemed as handball on the part of Kotoko defender, Ahmed Adams. Vincent Atingah converted the penalty to ensure for Hearts of Oak win the game by 1-0.

The investigative team was working on exposing corruption in Ghana Football and thus, wanted to see if they could have a say in how the nation’s biggest club match played out on the pitch.

Kotoko’s grievances were highlighted in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, which was put out on Wednesday.