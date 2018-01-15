Home > Sports > Football >

KP Boateng and his adorable son are more likely to make you smile


Kevin-Prince Boateng Ghanaian midfielder and his adorable son are more likely to make you smile today

Kevin-Boateng has great time with adorable son and wants the world to know

  • Published:
kevin and madoxx.jpg play
Kevin-Prince Boateng over the weekend decided to just share with us the joy he had with his son Maddox Prince Boateng.

The 30 year old posted a picture of himself and his son with the caption “Growing together on his twitter feed.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has played 20 games and scored 3 goals in all competitions for his new club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielder transferred from Las Palmas due to personal reasons which were reportedly related to his family.

The joy Boateng exhibited with his 3 year old son could possibly be one of the reasons the transfer was made if the reports are anything to go by.

Kevin Prince-Boateng currently has 2 sons namely Jermaine-Prince and Maddox Prince. He had both sons in his marriage with his ex-wife Jenny and current wife Melissa Satta respectively.

