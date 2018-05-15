KP Boateng laments over absence of Jerome Boateng in cup final

The Boateng brothers will not have the opportunity to face each other in the final of the DFB Pokal over the weekend.
The German defender picked up an injury when Bayern Munich suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
And Kevin-Prince Boateng whose outfit Frankfurt will clash with Bayern Munich has much regrets over the injury that will keep his junior brother Jerome Boateng out of the tie.
"I’m very sad about it [Jerome's absence], but we [Frankfurt] also have better chances for that reason," Kevin-Prince told Spiegel.
"Jerome is one of the best center-backs in the world, and without him Bayern are a little bit weaker."
Bayern Munich are eyeing a domestic double in back to back years.