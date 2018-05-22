Home > Sports > Football >

Kroos wary of Klopp's Liverpool after Bayern misery against Dortmund


Football Kroos wary of Klopp's Liverpool after Bayern misery against Dortmund

Toni Kroos has warned his Real Madrid team-mates they are in for a rough ride against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toni Kroos has won the Champions League three times -- with Bayern in 2013 and then twice more with Real play

Toni Kroos has won the Champions League three times -- with Bayern in 2013 and then twice more with Real

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toni Kroos has warned his Real Madrid team-mates they are in for a rough ride against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Kroos knows better than most what it means to face an opponent coached by Klopp, having gone up against Borussia Dortmund seven times during his time at Bayern Munich.

The midfielder won only one of those meetings and while Real did beat Liverpool twice in the Champions League in 2014, Kroos is expecting another draining encounter this weekend.

"My experience of him is it is always tough to play his teams," Kroos said on Tuesday.

"When we played against his team, it was difficult. We always had a lot of problems against Dortmund. Always.

"That is what I expect on Saturday also. His teams are always aggressive, they press you a lot – for 90 minutes. They are highly motivated.

"I expect a very tough game for us but with opportunities to win. I am sure it will be difficult but I am also sure it is going to be difficult for Liverpool."

Klopp's record in cups, however, is less impressive, with the German reaching five finals as a manager and losing them all.

"I hope his record doesn't change," Kroos said. "I didn't know that fact but to reach a final is difficult enough."

Mohamed Salah could prove the key to a different outcome in Kiev as the Egyptian hopes to round off his sparkling season in style.

Salah has scored 45 goals in 53 games this term and won England's Golden Boot award after hitting 32 goals, a new record for a 38-game campaign in the Premier League.

"I have been very impressed by his numbers," Kroos said. "I have not seen him that much but also, he has scored in important games in the Champions League, for example in the semi-final.

"So I think he is a very good player who could give us some difficult situations but we have to find a solution for him and the rest of the players. It is not only Salah."

While Liverpool have made it to their first Champions League final since 2007, Real are chasing a fourth European triumph in five years and third in a row.

"This is what you work for," Real captain Sergio Ramos said. "It is why you sacrifice and make all the effort.

"It is the reward for all the hours that you take away from your family and friends.

"You want to reach an elite level because you have to give up many things and there is no better reward than the Champions League."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Breaking News: President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News President orders the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Photos: Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid? Photos Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s great time with fiancée at Ibiza the trick for Madrid?
#UCL: 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
Japan and Iceland Friendlies: Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day Japan and Iceland Friendlies Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
Football: Brighton sign Nigeria defender Balogun Football Brighton sign Nigeria defender Balogun

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
2 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
3 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFAbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to...bullet
9 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will...bullet
10 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Furious Arsenal players surround referee Graham Scott
Football Arsenal fined over Leicester ref rage
Tempers flared in the French promotion play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Looking ahead: Napoli captain Marek Hamsik could be on his way to a career in China, according to the Slovakian midfielder's father
Football Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father
Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup
Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup