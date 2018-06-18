Pulse.com.gh logo
Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee


Anas expose Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee

Kudjoe Fianoo has withdrawn from the five man committee as he stated he was not informed before the commitee before it was formulated

  • Published:
play
President of Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has pulled out of the five-member Interim Management Committee constituted by the government to manage football following steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association. 

Mr Fianoo withdrew from the committee after the government rejected a proposal from the League clubs, who met the Ministry a day before the announcement of the committee.

The football administrator rejected the offer to be part of the committee with the caveat that he was unaware of his inclusion as he was not informed by the government.

However, the Ghana League Clubs Association have the intention of sitting down with government and look for a way forward in addressing the current crisis in Ghana Football.

Mr Fianoo look to be in tandem with fellow members of the Ghana League Clubs Association according to reports

The said committee from the government is now left with Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars Captain Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere. Sports Journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The committee is expected to meet Football's World governing body FIFA on Tuesday in Zurich as FIFA instructed the delegation to be included by members of the Ghana Football Association.  

