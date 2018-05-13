Home > Sports > Football >

Sammy Kuffour celebrates Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich legends


Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in Bundesliga title celebrations

Kuffour joined other former Bayern stars like Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto, Elber, Miroslav Klose and Xavi Alonso for the party.

  Published:
play
Legend Sammy Kuffour was at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to partake in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations despite losing 4-1 at home to Stuttgart on the final day of the season.

There was a procession of Bayern legends during half time and was followed by the ovation received by head coach Jupp Heynckes prior to the game.

Bayern celebrated a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title in front of their home fans.

Kuffour won six league titles with the Bavaraians between 1993 and 2005.

