Home > Sports > Football >

Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea


Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea. The Porcupine Warriors hope to get 3 points in order to advance into the Ghana Premier League log in Week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were dealt with a blow in the first half as Chelsea took the lead through Latif Salifu.

READ ALSO:All results from Matchweek 8

The second half Kumasi Asante Kotoko come back with a quick reply through Frederick Boateng.

READ ALSO:Hearts of Oak fail to have fruitful journey to the West

The game ended 1-1 as this sees the Kumasi Giants stay put at 7 on the Ghana Premier League log

Kumasi Asante Kotoko go on to face WA All Stars at the Malik Jabir Park in WA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Napoli keep Serie A title hopes alive as Juventus held Football Napoli keep Serie A title hopes alive as Juventus held
Football: United give Mourinho selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi Football United give Mourinho selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi
Football: Underwhelming Real held to draw at home by Athletic Bilbao Football Underwhelming Real held to draw at home by Athletic Bilbao
Football: Gone in 33 seconds: Frankfurt's Fernandes gets quickfire red card Football Gone in 33 seconds: Frankfurt's Fernandes gets quickfire red card
Football: Mbappe brace as PSG seal French Cup final spot against minnows Les Herbiers Football Mbappe brace as PSG seal French Cup final spot against minnows Les Herbiers
Football: Kovac gets final date with future employers Bayern Football Kovac gets final date with future employers Bayern

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
2 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him...bullet
3 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
4 Ghana Premier League All the results and scorers on match day 8bullet
5 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
6 Black Stars Coach Laryea Kingston eyes FIFA World Cup glory...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Laryea Kingston will want to coach...bullet
8 Gold Coast 2018 Wiyaala performs at the closing ceremony...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Manchester United earned the least...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Naked truth: Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates his winner
Football Kovac gets final date with future employers Bayern
Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8
"Everything will be centralised in a single location in Moscow and all referees will be based in Moscow," explained FIFA's referees' chief Pierluigi Collina, pictured in 2017
Football Four VAR officials, giant screen replays at every World Cup match: FIFA
 
Football Four VAR officials, giant screen replays at every World Cup match - FIFA