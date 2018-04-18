Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea

news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea. The Porcupine Warriors hope to get 3 points in order to advance into the Ghana Premier League log in Week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were dealt with a blow in the first half as Chelsea took the lead through Latif Salifu.

The second half Kumasi Asante Kotoko come back with a quick reply through Frederick Boateng.

The game ended 1-1 as this sees the Kumasi Giants stay put at 7 on the Ghana Premier League log

Kumasi Asante Kotoko go on to face WA All Stars at the Malik Jabir Park in WA.