Kwadwo Asamoah ready to extend Juventus contract

Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his desire to put pen to paper to extend his contract with Juventus FC after he contributed to his team’s win at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old wing back excelled when he was brought on in the second half to help Juventus kick out Tottenham at Wembley in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

His coach Maxi Allegri has showered praises on Kwadwo Asamoah for his output and that looks like a vote of confidence.

"I'm happy at Juventus. I will do everything for the shirt. We won against a quality team." He said

"I've been playing in this great team for six years. We work every day to help the group, I do it and my teammates do it; victory against a young and quality team.''

''I have never had any problems with anyone, I just want to work, I have never talked about my contract because I do not want any distractions. This team has helped me win important things and it has given me everything."

The Ghanaian midfielder’s contract with the Bianconeri’s will expire by the end of the 2017-18 European season.